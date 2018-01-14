Group petitions EFCC, seeks investigation of JAMB’s finances from 1999

Related News

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA Resource Centre, a non-governmental and non-partisan human rights and development organisation, has urged the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, to immediately commence a probe into the finances of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, from 1999 till date.

In a petition signed by its chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the Resource Centre said it is seriously concerned about the remittance of N7.8 billion by the recently appointed Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, into the coffers of the government within one year of his appointment into the current management, making it historic in the existence of the examination body.

“This is the first of its kind in its 40 years of existence, from a non-focal revenue generating agency of government. However, HEDA is really concerned that if this is possible, then what has been happening in the past? This is a big difference when compared to a maximum of N30 million per annum remitted in the past.

“According to Premium Times Newspaper, JAMB remitted to the Federal Government coffers between 2010 and 2016 N50,752,544.00.

“The Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, after the September 13 Federal Executive Council (FEC) “Now they (JAMB) have not increased their fees. The question that FEC and Council members were asking was ‘where was this money before?’

“According to Premium Times, the office of Accountant General of the Federation revealed remittance by the examination to be N11,522,808, N25,303274 and N13,926462 for 2011, 2013 and 2014 respectively.”

HEDA Resource Centre stated in the petition to the EFCC that, “We believe that your commission should take appropriate measures as may be necessary to investigate and probe JAMB to establish any financial impropriety against past or present heads and officials of the Board that might have been committed intentionally.

“Also, the embezzlement, misappropriation or other diversion by any public official for his or her benefit or for the benefit of another entity or person entrusted to such public official by virtue of his or her position.”

“The fight against corruption must leave no room for any person to abuse public trust bestowed on him or her by engaging in corrupt practices, stealing public funds that can be used in addressing other development challenges. The possibly diverted or misappropriated fund, if properly applied and utilised, will contribute in great measure to upgrading the facilities of higher institutions across the country

“HEDA Resource Centre is hereby calling on you to use your good office to open extensive investigation and beam your eagle eyes on the past financial records of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and to probe where necessary to ensure that all loopholes that encourage corrupt practices are blocked and prevented,” it said.