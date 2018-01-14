Nigerian Air Force receives five Super Mushsak aircraft from Pakistan

Jet used too illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Dailyglobewatch.eu]

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, on Sunday took delivery of five Super Mushsak aircraft from Pakistan meant to enhance its training and operational efficiency.

The Chief of Logistics, NAF headquarters, AVM Garba Bello said while taking delivery of the aircraft in Kaduna that the total Super Mushsak aircraft received from Pakistan now stood at 10.

“The aircraft acquired is for the training of air force personnel and to improve the service’ air power,” he said.

Mr. Bello, who represented the Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar, at the event, said:“This will enhance training of our student pilots who will now complete their training within stipulated the time.

“This will get them to go to another form of training in time and finally get them to launch into battle field in the North-East and other parts of the country.”

According to him, the aircraft is modern and has spare parts in the event of repairs and maintenance.

“In the NAF, we have a very strict maintenance culture, we have instructor pilots and engineers on it.”

Also speaking, the team leader of Pakistan Air force, Zeeshan Ahmed, said 10 super Mushsak planes have been supplied to Nigeria from Pakistan.

He said that the gesture would strengthen existing relationship between the two countries and encourage the two armed forces to upscale their synergy.
(NAN)

  • DAVID DOGO

    Huge monies that should have been utilized in educating and empowering it’s citizens are now spent to but deadly weapons to quell the consequences of their negligence. Africa and Nigeria, wake up!!!

    • Dan Minister

      Without security there wouldn’t be education that you mentioned earlier on, so to me they should ride on. This thing is not peculiar to Africa alone, that is the practice all over the world. If the government is not working hard to address the issue of security you will be the first person to castigate them