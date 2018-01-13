NEPC succession saga: Ministry wades in, ‘resolves’ case

Related News

The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment has waded into the controversy surrounding the expiration of the tenure of the Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Exports Promotion Council, NEPC, Segun Awolowo.

Mr. Awolowo’s tenure as the Executive Director of NEPC expired in November, 2017 but he reportedly did not hand over to the most senior director before leaving, as stipulated by established rules, the Cable reported.

It was also alleged that Mr. Awolowo, despite leaving office in November, still left his personal effects in the office, which he locked up.

He allegedly left with all official vehicles and still calls the shots from home, the Cable had reported.

PREMIUM TIMES could not get reactions from Mr. Awolowo at the time of filing report.

But in a telephone interview, the new acting Executive Director of the organisation, Sidi Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES the ministry had ”already resolved the controversy.”

“I’m just from the ministry of trade and investment and everything has been settled. I’m now acting as the Executive Director,” he said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the organisation’s head of corporate communications, Joe Itah, in a telephone interview denied the allegations that Mr. Awolowo left with official vehicles.

”That allegation is far from the truth, you can come to the office to see (vehicles) for yourself.’

He attributed the allegations to, ”mischief makers within the organisation.”

Sources in the organisation however said the embattled ex-official had to return the vehicles when the media reported the news.

Sources within the ministry told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Awolowo has been nominated for a second tenure but however has not been confirmed by the President. PREMIUM TIMES could not validate this information at the time of filing report.

Mr. Awolowo is the grandson to former premier of defunct Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo. He is also brother to Dolapo, wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.