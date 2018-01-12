Buhari thanks Nigerians after son’s ‘recovery’

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife, Aisha, and their family have thanked “all men and women of goodwill”, for their prayers and best wishes for the president’s son, Yusuf, to recover after a motor bike accident.

The president said on Friday that Yusuf had recovered and was ready to be discharged after treatment in an intensive care unit and later, ward, of an Abuja hospital.

In a statement by Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the family appreciated the “overwhelming show of love and solidarity” which had come their way since Yusuf was involved in a motorcycle crash on December 26, 2017.

“We thank Nigerians from all walks of life, both within and outside the country, leaders of many foreign countries, groups, organizations, individuals, and many others, who prayed, visited, sent messages, and generally stood by us at the trying time,” the family said.

The statement said Yusuf had been discharged from Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, Friday, following what the Chief Medical Director described as his “extremely speedy response to treatment.”