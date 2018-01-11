Attack: 6 Nigerian-owned guest houses burnt in S/Africa-Union

Jacob Zuma
South Africa President, Jacob Zuma. AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

The Nigerian Union in South Africa say six guest houses owned by their members were burnt during attacks against Nigerians in Rustenburg, North West Province of South Africa.

The Chairman of the union in the Province, Paul Nwanedo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Rustenburg, on Thursday that the attackers beat a woman and her child.

“These attacks began on Sunday. Four Nigerians are in critical condition in the hospital. We also received a report that the Taxi drivers also beat a Nigerian woman and her child.

“We can also confirm that six guest houses belonging to our people were burnt by the drivers.

“We have not recorded any incident today. We have advised our people to remain indoors and ensure their safety.

“As we speak, stakeholders comprising the police, taxi drivers and senior government officials are still in a meeting. The union was not allowed to be part of the meeting,” Mr. Nwanedo said.

The chairman said that the union was still taking stock of losses by Nigerians and would communicate to appropriate federal government representatives in South Africa.

NAN learned that the taxi drivers went on the rampage following allegations that Nigerians sold drugs to a gang that attacked their members.

They also alleged that a Nigerian abducted and raped a 16-year-old South African girl.

Mr. Nwando said the allegations were false and spurious.

“Our investigation so far showed that these allegations are false. No Nigerian has been arrested for alleged abduction or rape. The allegation of drugs selling to the gang is also untrue,” he said.

(NAN)

  • Ndidi

    Drug dealing? Rape? Sounds very much like what Nigerian Senators have been accused of in the USA.
    Knowing what Nigerians are, and the high handed greed of my Igbo people who we all know are very into drug dealing as it’s quick money – what are the chances that the SAs are right in their accusations? Nigerians have a reputation for Dishonesty and Insincerity abroad and at home. Darkness attracts Darkness. If we want to be respected by others, we need to start becoming respectable by changing our orientation and attitudes. Criticise me if you like! But also ask yourself whether my comment is correct. Truth is what matters. When we stop lying about what we are, we will have a chance to reform.