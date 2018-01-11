What weather could look like across Nigeria Friday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted moderate hazy conditions over the central States of the county on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 36 and 12 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience mist/fog morning hours with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over some parts of the region later in the day.

It also predicted light showers over Ijebu-ode, Benin, Warri, Yenagoa, Port Harcourt and its environs during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 37 and 18 to 25 respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions over the northwest while northeast is expected to experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period.

“The Northern cities are also expected to have day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 36 and 12 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The North-western states are expected to be in dust haze condition with sunny and hazy weather conditions over the northeast.

“The central cities are anticipated to be in moderate dust haze with visibility range of three to five kilometres.

“Dust haze conditions are likely over the inland cities with prospects of early morning mist/fog over some coastal cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

