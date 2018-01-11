Man docked for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

Related News

A Karshi Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered the remand of 27-year-old Friday Bamidele, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The judge, Aliyu Kagarko, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison pending the conclusion of police investigations and result of medical test conducted on the victim.

Mr. Kagarko adjourned the case until January 29 for ruling on the bail application of the defendant.

The defendant, a resident of Jikwoyi, Abuja, is standing trial for alleged defilement of a minor.

The prosecutor, Mahmud Ismai’la, had told the court that Okechukwu Ikechukwu, of Phase 1, Jikwoyi, who is a neighbour of the defendant, reported the incident to Jikwoyi Police Station on January 9.

Mr. Ismai’la told the court that on the said date, the defendant forcefully dragged the victim into a bush close to their residence and allegedly defiled her.

He said the defendant also threatened to kill the victim if she reported the incident to anyone.

Mr. Ismai’la informed the court that immediately after the act, the teenager however, reported the incident to her parents and she was immediately taken to the General Hospital Nyanyan for necessary medical examination.

The defendant denied committing the offence.

