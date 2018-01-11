Custody battle: Atiku’s son loses to wife

Related News

A Chief Magistrate Court in Tinubu, Lagos, on Wednesday granted full custody of the children of the son of former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, Aminu, to his estranged wife, Fatima Bolori.

Kikelomo Ayeye, the Chief Magistrate, ordered that the two children – Aamir, 7, and Ameera, 9 – reside with Ms. Bolori at her residence in Katampe Extension in Abuja.

Aminu and his lawyer were absent in court.

“The applicant (Ms. Bolori) is ordered to put the children in schools suited for their educational needs in Abuja,” the magistrate said.

“Access is granted to the respondent (Aminu) to visit his children in Abuja and request for the children to spend holidays with him.

“The respondent is ordered to pay monthly upkeep for the children in the amount of N250,000 monthly beginning January 2018 and also effect medical insurance on each of the children.”

Aminu and his estranged wife, Ms. Bolori, engaged in a messy custody battle over their two children last year after their divorce in 2011.

The children were living with their mother, with an arrangement that they should be allowed to spend their vacation with their father.

In October, the magistrate ordered that Aminu be remanded in a transit cell of the court for disobeying a court order to produce Aamir, but was later released when he fulfilled the court order.