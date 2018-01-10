FRSC not recruiting — Official

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps says it is not conducting a recruitment exercise.

In a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC said it is not responsible for any online job advertisements.

“The Corps` attention has been drawn to a number of online sites currently advertising application forms for vacant positions at the Federal Road Safety Commission.

“This is to inform members of the public that the Corps is not responsible for any of the advertisements, and expressly disclaim all liability for, extortion of any form arising out of use, in reference to or reliance on any information contained in these sites,” Mr. Kazeem said.

The Corps further urged applicants to be patient and avoid desperate moves. It said any “recruitment exercise organized by the Federal Government through the Corps will be published in the National Dailies, the website (www.frsc.gov.ng) and on all FRSC social media platforms.”