Fashola, others seek ways of distributing 2,000 unutilised megawatts of power

Stakeholders in the Nigerian power sector on Monday said the unutilised 2,000 megawatt of electricity available from Distribution Companies, Discos, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, need to be distributed.

They made this known at the 23rd monthly meeting of operators in the electricity industry hosted by the Nasarawa State Government at Mararaba-Akunza Injection Substation in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The meeting was chaired by Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

According to a communique released on Wednesday, the stakeholders stated that work is ongoing to improve distribution infrastructure across the country to ensure taking power to Nigerians.

Speaking on the unutilised 2,000 MW, the operators encouraged manufacturers to inform the ministry of power of their locations where they need power so the unutilised 2000MW can be delivered to them.

The gathering also said that there are noted improvements in functional generation capacity and transmission capacity to over 7000MW and proven distribution capacity to over 5000MW in distribution infrastructure.

“This impact has been noticed with the ministry receiving positive feedback from consumers,” the communique said.

“Consumers, particularly those with prepaid meters had also noted improvements in energy availability to the point that energy conservation has become necessary.”

It explained further that sector teamwork was necessary to sustain progress and achieve milestones both on and off grid, just as it commended NERC’s regulatory diligence by releasing the mini-grid regulation.

The stakeholders acknowledged the sector’s commitment to reduce estimated billing as NERC concludes work on metering regulations to ensure consumers are metered.

Similarly, a resolution of a setback occasioned by a damaged gas pipeline was discussed.

According to participants, the setback caused shutdown of gas supply to six power plants previously supplying more than 1500MW to the national grid.

“However, as at 7th January 2018 the pipeline repair work is completed, and Egbin and Olorunsogo have started receiving gas and with expectation for full restoration to other plants in the next few days,” the communique reads.

“The meeting acknowledged that gas is the fuel that most generation companies use in generating power. Gas pipelines are therefore vital national assets, and all Nigerians are encouraged to have a personal interest in ensuring the security and functionality of these pipeline.”