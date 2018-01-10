Pray for recovery of Buhari’s son Yusuf, Aregbesola urges Nigerians

Related News

Governor Rauf Aregbesola has called on Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf.

Mr. Aregbesola made the call while speaking at the closing of 19th edition of the Annual National Conference of the Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen (Society of Nigeria) on Wednesday in Iwo

According to the governor, the comfort of the president is the comfort of all.

Mr. Aregbesola described prayer as the only instrument that could rescue Nigeria from some of its predicaments.

He called on religious leaders to intensify prayers for president Buhari, his sick son as well as for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country.

According to him, apart from prayer being a powerful part of our existence as human beings, it is pertinent for every believer to pray for his or her leaders.

“I am happy that every religion emphasises this, and it is something important we can do to support the present administration by praying and fasting for our leaders.

“As we all know the condition of the President’s son, I urge Nigerians regardless of our socio-economic, political and ethnic differences to pray for the speedy recovery of Yusuf Buhari who is presently receiving medical attention’’.

Yusuf had a bike accident at the Gwarimpa Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in December 2017.

The accident left him with a broken limb and an injury on his head.

Earlier, Imran Molasan, the Founder and President of Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen Society of Nigeria, ‎commended Mr. Aregbesola for laying a strong foundation for the economic development of the state.

Mr. Molasan applauded Mr. Aregbesola’s high sense of commitment to human and capital development, particularly the impact his government had made toward re-engineering the economy of the state.

In his remarks, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, described Mr. Aregbesola as a rare political gem for repositioning Osun.

(NAN)