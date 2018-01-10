Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line to begin commercial activities in August – Amaechi

Pic 3 Transport Minister
Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (2/1/18) 0015/2/1/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Wednesday that the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri standard gauge rail lines would commence commercial activities in August.

Mr. Amaechi told newsmen in Abuja that the ministry was putting in place all the necessary facilities to ensure that the rail lines start operation.

He said that seven coaches were expected to arrive the country on Jan. 11 for rail transportation.

According to him, the federal government hope to complete the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri, Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Kano, as well as the Lagos-Port Harcourt standard gauge line before December.

Speaking on its present challenge, the Minister said that the Lagos-Ibadan rail line is being obstructed due to water pipes, sewer pipes and gas pipes across the rail corridor, which must be removed.

Mr. Amaechi said that he would meet with the Lagos State Government to deliberate on how these challenges can be resolved to increase the progress of work.

He further said that the government has approved that the rail line should get to Niger Republic, which will resolve the transportation challenge of those importing goods.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.