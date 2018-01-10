CBN dissociates Emefiele from Twitter handles

Related News

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has dissociated itself from several Twitter handles allegedly operated by its governor, Godwin Emefiele.

A statement signed by Isaac Okorafor, acting director, corporate communications of the bank, said that the existing Twitter handles in the governor’s name are fake.

Mr. Okoroafor said, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to the existence of several Twitter handles purportedly owned by the governor, Godwin Emefiele.

“We wish to inform members of the public, particularly members of the social media community that Mr Emefiele currently has no Twitter handle.

“We wish to state categorically, therefore, that the Twitter handles bearing the name and photographs of Mr Emefiele are fake and targeted at misleading unsuspecting members of the public.”

The bank also advised all members of the social media community and the general public to be wary of the fake accounts and discountenance whatever message conveyed through them.