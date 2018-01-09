2018 Hajj: NAHCON signs service agreement with Saudi agency

Related News

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday signed 2018 Hajj Services agreement with National Adillah Establishment, a Saudi Arabian Agency in charge of coordinating pilgrims’ activities in Madina.

The Chief Media Officer of NAHCON, Adamu Abdullahi, made this known in a statement from Madina, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said the exercise was part of NAHCON’s efforts to ensure timely preparation for the 2018 Hajj in line with Saudi Arabian calendar for Hajj operations.

Mr. Abdullahi stated that the signing of the agreement was conducted by the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Abdullahi Muhammad and the Vice Chairman of Adillah Establishment, Essam Demyati at Adillah’s Madinah Headquarters.

He explained that the agency was responsible for reception of pilgrims at Air and Land entry points, custody of their passports, liasing with transportation companies and landlords for the provision of transportation and accommodation.

He added that the organisation also provide other essential services to pilgrims and handle other issues involving pilgrims during their stay in Madina.

The chief media officer said that prior to the signing of the agreement, the two parties discussed issues concerning the 2017 Hajj to harmonise their efforts for better 2018 Hajj arrangements.

According to him, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the trends of partnership between them and assure sustained relationship.

He listed members of the Nigerian delegation at the signing of the agreement to include Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Isah Dodo and Abdullahi Salame, Chairman, House Committee on Nigeria-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship and Hajj.

Other members of the delegation are Nigerian Consul-General, Sani Yunusa, NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh and Leadership of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators in Nigeria (AHUON).

(NAN)