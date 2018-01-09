What we’ve done so far on restructuring — APC

Related News

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress,APC, John Oyegun, has said that a committee it set up to address calls for restructuring is yet to submit its report.

The 23-member committee headed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State was set up after the APC national working committee and its governors met in Abuja.

Mr. Oyegun, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on telephone Tuesday, said the committee’s report is expected anytime soon.

“The report is coming any day now but it hasn’t been submitted yet. There is no report yet but I assure you as soon as we get, we will start action even though this is a very political year,” he said.

Mr. El Rufai could not be immediately reached.

But a member of the committee, Ismail Ahmed, said the committee had done most of the work and was preparing a report.

“As you are aware we have gone round the country. We have gone to each geopolitical zone. We have broken into several sub committees that were sent to each geopolitical zone. So all the six geopolitical zones were visited….each where we had an open session each and collective… from different people.”

“We got back to Abuja, we sat down with civil society organisations,youth associations and organisations, women association and the national Assembly.

“Now the stage we are in, we have put all these things into a report which we will submit to the party that gave us the assignment in the first place; so we’ll submit it to the party and also try and make it into bills that we can introduce into the National assembly for effective implementation.”