Nigerian troops kill 107 Boko Haram terrorists — Army

The Nigerian military says its troops attached to “Operation LAFIYA DOLE” under the ongoing Operation Deep Punch in the North-east region have killed at least 107 Boko Haram terrorists in various confrontations.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, the operation, however, led to the death of three soldiers and one civilian.

The Army spokesperson said the troops also recently killed over 50 Boko Haram terrorists, destroyed and captured high calibre arms and ammunition, particularly in the Lake Chad region.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said the fights on Monday were to clear the terrorists from their hideouts in Metele village, Tumbun Gini and Tumbun Ndjamena in Borno State.

“During the clearance operations, Boko Haram terrorists abandoned the area in disarray, leaving behind livestock, large quantity of foodstuff, motorcycles and donkeys.

“Also in Metele, however, the terrorists attempted to attack troops in harbour, but this was stiffly resisted with heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists. Troops neutralized over 57 of them, destroyed gun trucks and and other equipment”, he said

“The gallant troops also discovered terrorists’ logistics base at Tumbu Ndjamena which held stocks of fish, foodstuffs, fuel and motorcycles. All these items were promptly destroyed”, he added.

However, Mr. Usman disclosed that a Civilian JTF member lost his life, alongside three soldiers that were killed by an improvised explosive device, IED, while nine other soldiers were injured.

“Sadly four of our troops paid the supreme price while nine others were wounded in action. Specifically, a Boko Haram vehicle laden with Improvised Explosive Devices rammed into an MRAP vehicle which exploded, killing three soldiers, a Civilian JTF and wounding the other soldiers.

“The bodies of the gallant and wounded heroes have been evacuated to 8 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Monguno”, he said.

He listed items recovered by the troops as one Anti-Aircraft Gun, 116 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition with metal links, four Ak-47 rifles, 57 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition (Special), two Light Machine Guns, two Rocket Propelled Grenade 7 (RPG 7) Tubes, with one RPG Bomb and two already primed 36 Hand Grenades.

Other items include a solar panel with a Gionee mobile phone, one Holy Qur’an, six Hadith Books, as well as five gun trucks, which were destroyed.