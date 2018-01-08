No plan to dump PDP for APGA – Stella Oduah

Stella Oduah
Stella Oduah [Photo credit: African Examiner]

Stella Oduah on Monday described as untrue a report that she was planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The lawmaker, who represents Anambra North Senatorial District, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday that the story credited to an online medium was based on mere speculation that was false.

Ms. Oduah said those spreading the falsehood were probably taking advantage of her grievances with the party in the build up to the 2017 Anambra governorship election.

“It is untrue, there is nothing like that; I am still a full member of the PDP.

“This is mere speculation probably because of my anger during the last governorship election.

“I am still a full member of our great party, the PDP; if I want to leave a party I will make it public myself,” she said.

She urged politicians to refrain from attempting to score cheap points by giving false information about other political actors.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.