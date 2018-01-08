SSS arrests step-mum over death of kidnapped six-year-old

Related News

The State Security Service has arrested a woman and two others following the recovery of the corpse of her six-year-old step-son from the hideout of suspected kidnappers in Kano.

Parading the suspects on Monday at the SSS office in Kano, the state director of the agency, Muhammad Alhassan, said they were arrested after the recovery of the body on Tuesday last week.

The suspects are Wasilla Abdullahi and two 23-year-old men identified as Abubakar Maikudi and Mai Shuaibu. Mr. Maikudi is said to be married to the sister of the deceased boy.

According to the SSS chief, the agency was informed of the kidnap of the boy on Sunday last week by his father, Ahmad Kofar Ruwa, after he could not raise the ransom demanded by the suspects.

The boy was allegedly seized at the front of his parents’ home in Dabai area of Kano Municipal Local GArea the previous Saturday and taken to an uncompleted building in the area which the suspected kidnappers used as their hideout.

According to Mr. Alhassan, the alleged leader of the kidnap operation, Mr. Maikudi, muzzled and tied up the boy and hid him behind building blocks in the uncompleted building.

He said the suspect claimed that the boy was kidnapped with the connivance of Mrs. Abdullahi, one of the wives of the victim’s father, who he said was aggrieved by alleged neglect of her own kids by her husband.

Mr. Alhassan said Mr. Maikudi claimed that the woman told him they could extract a huge ransom from her husband, but the boy died while they were still negotiating the ransom.

However, Mrs. Abdullahi denied involvement in the crime.

“I have never seen him, although he is married to my husband’s daughter and is our in-law,” she told journalists.

“How you would know that he is lying is that the boy that died in their hands is my son and he, Abubakar, had said I instructed him to take him to my mother’s home after his kidnap. But in the last five months, my mother has been away, she traveled outside Kano”.

But Mr. Abubakar insisted that Mrs. Abdullahi organised the abduction of the boy, as a pay back to her husband for his hatred of her five kids and preferential treatment of the children of the senior wife.

“In fact, she gave me N5,000 to start the kidnapping and told me that her husband was coming back on Sunday and that when he came back, she would inform me to start negotiations.”

However the other suspect, Mr. Shuiabu, said he was not involved in the abduction.

“The only thing I know is that this guy (Mr. Abubakar), whom we live together in the same area, met me and asked me to call a particular number and that he would get two million naira, out of which he would give me N100,000. That is all I know. Then on Tuesday, I was just arrested.”

The father of the boy, Mr. Kofar-Ruwa, said on Sunday he returned from Lagos where he has his business, only to receive a text message that his son had been kidnapped.

“After receiving the text message, at about 3p.m., the kidnappers called me and demanded N2 million, which I told them I do not have.

“They now switched off their phone. Then, at about 8p.m., they called me again that I should send them recharge card of N20,000. I told them I did not know how to get it”.

He said the kidnappers never called him again, which indicated to him that they had killed his son.

He said he reported the incident to the SSS, which officials called him on Tuesday to inform him that they had recovered the mutilated body of the boy and also arrested the kidnappers.

The SSS State Director, Mr. Alhassan, said the suspects would be arraigned in court after investigations.