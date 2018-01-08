Nigerian military gets new spokesperson

The Nigerian military has named a new director of defence information.
He is John Agim.
Mr. Agim, a brigadier general, replaces John Enenche, a major general, who is now commandant, Army War College, Nigeria.
Until his appointment as the new defence spokesman, Mr. Agim was commandant of Nigerian Army School of Public Relations.
He has taken over with effect from January 8.
