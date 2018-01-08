Nigerian military gets new spokesperson

Mr. Agim, a brigadier general, replaces John Enenche as the Nigerian Army spokesperson.

The Nigerian military has named a new director of defence information.

He is John Agim.

Mr. Agim, a brigadier general, replaces John Enenche, a major general, who is now commandant, Army War College, Nigeria.

Until his appointment as the new defence spokesman, Mr. Agim was commandant of Nigerian Army School of Public Relations.

He has taken over with effect from January 8.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    THE ONLY POSITION THE FULANI-LED MUSLIM ARMY ALLOWS CHRISTIANS TO HOLD.

    • Dan Minister

      Although you don’t need any reply but for the record both the present Chief of Defence and Naval staffs are Christians while Army and Air staffs are Muslims. Playing ethnic card is not gonna solve our problems but insisting on round pegs on round holes. God bless Nigeria

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        GOD DOES NOT BLESS A LAND OF INJUSTICE AND EXCLUSION…..YOU KNOW IT !!