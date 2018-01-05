FRSC redeploys 109 personnel

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, has redeployed 109 personnel as part of efforts to enhance its operational efficiency, according to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Kazeem quoted the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying the shakeup was aimed at actualising the 2018 strategic goals of the FRSC in the National Headquarters.

The redeployment exercise is coming barely five days after the promotion of 1,925 officers and marshals of the Corps, some of whom are affected in the shakeup.

According to him, Deputy Corps Marshal Abubakar Ringim, who was recently promoted from the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal who was the Zonal Commanding Officer of Zone RS3HQ, Yola, is now in charge of Special Duties and Partnership in the National Headquarters.

He said Assistant Corps Marshal Victor Nwokolo, formerly Head of Section, Special Marshals, is now the Head of Section, Command and Strategy Administration (CAS).

Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Kayode Olagunju, who was the Head, Policy, Research and Statistics, will now proceed on course at the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos.

Mr. Kazeem said Assistant Corps Marshal Stephen Maitizumahs, formerly in charge of Administration and Training, is now the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 3, Yola.

Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Fanola, formerly on course at NIPSS, takes over from Mr. Olagunju as Head of Policy, Research and Statistics at the headquarters.

The FRSC spokesman said, “Assistant Corps Marshal Godwin Ogagaoghene, former ACM Personnel at the headquarters, is now the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), Abuja.

“Assistant Corps Marshal Shehu Zaki, former Zonal Commanding Officer, Lagos is now the Zonal Commanding Officer, Bauchi; Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, formerly in charge of Zone RS4 Jos, is now Assistant Corps Marshal Motor Vehicle Administration in the National headquarters.

“Assistant Corps Marshal John Meheux, former Zonal Commanding Officer, Ilorin, now Zonal Commanding Officer Zone RS2 Lagos while Assistant Corps Marshal Amauche Nwaka, former Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Manpower Development (MPD) now Zonal Commanding Officer , Zone 8, Ilorin.

“Former Head of Federal Operations, Assistant Corps Marshal Aliyu Gunmi is to take over as the Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Manpower Development in Training Department at the headquarters,” Mr. Kazeem said.

He added that Assistant Corps Marshal Olu-Mike Olagunju, formerly Head of Section, Command and Strategy, will now take over as the Commanding Officer of Zone 11, Oshogb‎o while Corps Commander John Babalola takes over Federal Operations from Zonal Head of Operations, Lagos.

Assistant Corps Marshal Peter Kibo, who was until now the Zonal Commanding Officer of Zone 12, Bauchi, takes over as the Zonal Commanding Officer Zone 4, Jos.

According to Mr. Kazeem, nine Corps Commanders, 17 Deputy Corps Commanders and nine Assistant Corps Commanders were equally posted and charged with new responsibilities.

Others are four Chief Route Commanders, three Superintendent Route Commanders, 18 Route Commanders, 34 Deputy Route Commanders, and 14 Assistant Route Commanders.

Mr. Oyeyemi called on the affected officers to take their responsibilities seriously to advance the goals of the Corps in their new designations.

According to Mr. Kazeem, the FRSC boss urged them to strive hard to further reduce the rate of road crashes and attendant fatalities in the country.