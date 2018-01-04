Osinbajo in UAE for vacation

Yemi-Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo [Photo Credit: The Nation]

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in the United Arab Emirates where he is observing his vacation.

According to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a tweet Wednesday, Mr. Osinbajo left the country alongside his wife and children.

“VP Osinbajo, his wife & children have been resting abroad on his annual leave. He is expected back in the country this weekend from the UAE,” Mr. Akande said.

This is probably the first time since the coming of the Buhari Administration that Mr. Osinbajo is enjoying his annual leave.

He has been a very busy official as well as acting president when Mr. Buhari spent the better part of 2017 on medical vacation in London, UK.

It is a common joke at the Presidential Villa whenever the vice president was chairing any meeting, especially, the Federal Executive Council, FEC, that “people will be here all day.”

