PHOTO NEWS: Buhari’s adviser, Femi Adesina, bags chieftaincy title in Enugu

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, was on Tuesday conferred with the traditional title of Nwanne Di Na Mba (A brother in another land) of Mmaku Kingdom, Enugu State.

Mr. Adesina received the chieftaincy title during the 1st Grand Ofala festival of Igwe Cyprain Nevobasi, Igwe Omeluenyi 1 of Agunnese, Ezeani 111 of Nmaku Kingdom in Enugu.

The Igwe said Mr. Adesina deserved the title because of his passion for the country and his commitment in serving President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ceremony was witnessed by the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, members of his cabinet, traditional rulers in the State and Oba Rufus Ogunwole, the Alagbara of Agba Kingdom, Osun State.

Responding, Mr. Adesina, who thanked the Igwe for the honour, said he accepted the title becasue it is good for national cohesion, coming outside of his ethnic stock.

“It was completely unsolicited,’’ he said.

The Igwe’s Ofala festival also marked his 14 years on the throne of his ancestors.

Agunnese Afam Mmaku is one of the three communities that make up Mmaku Kingdom in Awgu local government of Enugu State.

Below are other photographs of the event.

Femi Adesina, bags chieftaincy title in Enugu [Photo Credit: Femi Adesina Facebook Page] Femi Adesina, bags chieftaincy title in Enugu [Photo Credit: Femi Adesina Facebook Page] His Royal Highness, Igwe Cyprian Nevobasi, Igwe Omeluenyi 1 of Agunnese, Ezeani 111 of Nmaku Kingdom and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State [Photo Credit: Femi Adesina Facebook Page]

NAN