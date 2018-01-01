Teenage girl allegedly tortured, chained by guardian.

Related News

A 14-year-old teenager has reportedly escaped torture and abuse from her guardian in Adamawa State.

The minor, Hajjati Umar, from Yobe State was said to have escaped from her guardian’s home, Sunday, where she was reportedly being held, tortured and abused.

Pictures obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed bloody prints of cables used as a whip all over her back as well as bruises on her leg where she was reportedly tied up and chained.

Hajjati had been reportedly tied and locked in the house by her guardian since Saturday.

The guardian allegedly accused Hajjati of stealing N9,000. Hajjati escaped on Sunday morning using a knife to cut loose the rope used to tie her.

Hajjati hails from Wafango, a village between Ribadu and Fufore in Yobe State. She was brought to Yola, Adamawa State, with the consent of her parents to stay with her relatives, and assist them with domestic work.

Fadimatu Bindir, Hajjati’s guardian who lives in Yola town, Adamawa State, had taken Hajjati into custody since she was 10.

A human rights activist, Mustapha Atiku, who took in Hajjati at the time of her escape confirmed that she was, “beaten, tortured and abused by her guardian.”

Mr. Atiku said blood was gushing from Hajjati’s back ceaselessly as a result of beatings she received from the use of cables. He added that though the wounds would heal they would leave permanent marks on her back.

“Little Hajjati asked us to take her to her parents at Wafango as she can no longer put up with the brutal distant relatives. Even though her parents running from their responsibilities are supporting the brutality.

“For those of us on this platform from Wafango, her father’s name is Umar but he is popularly called Iya and her mother is known as Hapsatu but popularly called Hairiya.

“The minor informed me that, in the presence of her parents, the distant relatives informed her that, she would be sleeping on bare tiles, as it’s even forbidden for her to sleep on the carpet,” he said.

Mr. Atiku said Hajjati has been taken to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Yola, where the DPO removed the chain on her legs.

PREMIUM TIMES initially learnt that efforts to reach the guardian by the police proved abortive as she was not around.

PREMIUM TIMES also later placed a call to the guardian but someone else picked speaking in Hausa language. She said said the suspect had left her phone to charge.

The reporter at the time of filing report learnt that while the victim has been admitted at the hospital.

The guardian is now in the custody of the police and the teenager in a hospital.

The police spokesperson in the state, Othman Abubakar, said he has not been briefed on the matter.