Pray for Buhari’s govt, CAN leader urges Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called on Nigerians to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the efforts to turn around the nation’s economy.

Tunde Akinsanya, the CAN chairman in Ogun, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta on Monday that the support became necessary to realise the plan of God for the country.

Mr. Akinsanya, a bishop, also urged Nigerians to intensify prayers on the president’s efforts to realise the policies and programmes for the country, as prayers and support remained the only way to achieve greatness.

The cleric called on Nigerians to be grateful and thankful to God for witnessing the New Year despite the challenges that faced the nation in 2017.

“The masses should always pray for the country for God’s protection, and also put God first in all their endeavours.

“Prayer is the only key that can solve the problems of Nigeria, if we all join hands in praying sincerely for the country, all the challenges facing the country will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Mr. Akinsanya advised political office holders to be ready to give account of their stewardship to God on the day of judgment, in respect of the service they rendered to the people while in office.

The cleric, however, called on the government not to relent in its efforts to fight corruption to a halt.

He also urged government to tackle the perennial herdsmen/farmers clashes as well as find a lasting solution to the worrisome fuel crisis in the country.

Mr. Akinsanya, however, congratulated Nigerians for witnessing another year, adding that Nigerians should continue to pray for the country and its leaders. (NAN)