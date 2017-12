Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast to the nation to mark the New Year on January 1, at 7.00 a.m.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He advised television and radio stations to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

(NAN)