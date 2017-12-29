Soldier, 17 others arrested for hijacking fuel-laden truck

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested a soldier serving at 81 Battalion, Makola, Ibadan, for allegedly hijacking a fuel-laden truck along Akobo,Iwo road.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Odunde, made the disclosure in Ibadan while presenting the suspects to journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan on Friday.

Mr. Odunde said that the soldier and three others were arrested on November 11 along Akobo, Iwo road, Ibadan.

The commissioner said that investigation revealed that the gang was responsible for waylaying and subsequently hijacking trucks along the expressway.

“The gang led by the soldier hijacked a 40,000 litre truck with registration number ABJ 132XA at about 9:30 p.m. and abducted the driver and the conductor.

“They later took them to Omi-Adio after robbing them of their money and valuables and thereafter drove the truck to Akure/Ilesa road.

“The alarm raised by the victim attracted some members of the community who alerted the police that led to their arrest and also recovered the truck,’’ Mr. Odude said.

The police also presented 17 other suspects including an employee of George Investment Company, Ibadan, who allegedly stole six Sino trucks and a Toyota Camry car belonging to the company.

Mr. Odude said that investigation conducted by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad led to the arrest of the suspect and one other in Edo and Abuja.

The CP said that the six trucks were sold in Kaduna at the rate of N20 million while the Camry car was given to a yet-to-be identified pastor in Abuja.

“As a result of diligent investigation by the SARS, all the trucks and two other cars were recovered and the criminal receiver also arrested.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 10 other suspects were arrested for alleged stealing, cultism, armed robbery, unlawful possession of counterfeit currency and impersonation.

Items recovered are two cut-to-size single barrel guns, two Laptop computers, eight mobile phones, a mask and charms.

(NAN)

