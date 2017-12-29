Man arrested for allegedly killing own six-month-old baby

Related News

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man for allegedly killing his six months old baby.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to journalists on Thursday said the suspect, Andrew Koku, committed the crime in Ayedere, Obadara area of Abeokuta.

“The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Andrew Koku ‘m’ of Ayedere in Obada area of Abeokuta for intentionally killing his six month old baby by name Precious Koku,” the policeman said.

The spokesman said the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the baby, Omowumi Teleda, who lodged a report at Adigbe Divisional Headquarters.

The complainant said she went out briefly to see the first child she had with her ex-husband leaving the baby behind with the father, only for her to come back and meet the dead body of the child.

Mr. Oyeyemi added that the mother explained further that the baby was hale and hearty before she left home and within an hour of her outing, “the baby has dropped dead.”

“This made her to strongly suspect her husband who happened to be the only person with the baby,” the policeman added.

He said upon her complaint, the Divisional Police Officer, Adigbe Division, Sunday Oladipo, detailed police detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested on December 24.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but claimed to be suspecting his wife wanted to leave him for her ex-husband and that if that should happen he will not be able to take care of the baby and that was the reason why he decided to eliminate the child,” the police spokesperson said.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution of the suspect.