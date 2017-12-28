Govt officials, marketers colluding to create fuel crisis — Balarabe Musa

Former governor of the old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa

A former governor of the old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has blamed the current petrol crisis on activities of saboteurs in the oil industry.

Mr. Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Kaduna on Thursday that Nigerians were going through this hardship due to selfish interest of some people.

He alleged that some petroleum marketers, in connivance with some government officials, hoarded petroleum products to create artificial scarcity for profiteering.

Mr. Musa said this was the reason petroleum products were not available at filling stations and the price hiked at the black market.

He described the situation as unacceptable and urged government to stop activities of “saboteurs”.

“It is very unfortunate that Nigerians are going through this hardship to get fuel which should be available to all.

“Without doubt, saboteurs are behind this problem. Some marketers, with the conspiracy of some government officials, hoard or divert petroleum products for their selfish interests.

“The government should get to the root of this. We cannot continue to have this problem, especially around Yuletide period.

“Nigerians have suffered enough in the past few days. Government should find a lasting solution,” he said.

Mr. Musa said Nigeria would continue to have this problem so long as people put personal interests above public interest.

He said privatisation of some of the critical sectors of the economy had impoverished the masses, while producing super rich few.

The former governor said for the people to actually feel the impact of governance, the government should be more involved in the running of the economy.

He said that he was sympathetic with Nigerians over the fuel crisis and urged them to play their part in ending corruption in the system. (NAN)

  • realist

    All to justified that Buhari is not in control, if not why is it so easy for saboteurs and some few government officials to outsmart the presidency at will. The so called no nonsense general over time has proved to be a weakling after all. Or what do you think?

  • Frank Bassey

    I maintain that despite his theatrical stage-managed presentations, PMB lacks the capacity to govern this country. Leadership goes beyond allocating plump jobs to your kinsmen and looking the other way when your people are committing wrong-doing.

    Buhari is Minister of Petroleum. If government officials and marketers are instrumental to the fuel scarcity that has induced severe hardship on innocent Nigerians at this time of the year, how would he call himself a leader?

  • thusspokez

    He alleged that some petroleum marketers, in connivance with some government officials, hoarded petroleum products to create artificial scarcity for profiteering.

    These are the same crooks who have been sabotaging Nigeria’s refineries for decades to made Nigeria perpetually dependent on imported fuel and other petroleum products and consequently. their service.