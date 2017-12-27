Man arrested for allegedly having sex with mentally troubled woman

Related News

The Police Command in Katsina State have arrested a 50-year-old man, Safiyanu Kamala, for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a mentally troubled pregnant woman.

Safiyanu is a native of Juno Village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Isah Gambo, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Katsina.

According to Mr. Gambo, the victim’s relatives reported the case to the police.

“Kamala is already in police net over the issue and has confessed to be the owner of the pregnancy.’’

It was gathered that Mr. Kamala allegedly lured the woman to his farm severally where he had canal knowledge of her.

The PPRO said “the act eventually led to the 28 weeks pregnancy the victim is now carrying’’.

“The woman presently lives with members of her family.’’

In a related development, another 45-year-old man, Ahmadu Yahya, has also been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old-girl.

Mr. Yahaya, of Kuraye Village, Charanchi Local Government Area of the state, was alleged to have lured the girl to his shop where he carried out the act.

The police spokesman said that they would be prosecuted after investigations.

(NAN)