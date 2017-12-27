Buhari felicitates with Christopher Kolade at 85

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Christopher Kolade, veteran broadcaster, administrator and former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the UK, who will turn 85 on December 28.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said he joined all professional colleagues, friends and family of Mr. Kolade in celebrating the graceful life of the versatile scholar and board room guru.

He added that Mr. Kolade’s achievements in various undertakings, both in the private and public sector, clearly underscored the power of discipline, focus and integrity.

Mr. Buhari commended Mr. Kolade’s many years of contributions to national development as an academic, administrator and a diplomat, especially in continually counselling leaders and mentoring the younger generation.

According to him, the eminent octogenarian has earned the respect and honour of both the young and old by walking in the fear of God, and leading a life of integrity, which are invaluable attributes that he recommends to all Nigerians, especially aspiring leaders.

The president prayed that almighty God would grant Mr. Kolade more wisdom, longer life and good health to continually serve the nation and humanity.

Born in Erin-Oke, Osun State in 1932, Mr. Kolade completed his secondary school education at Government College, Ibadan, after which he studied at Fourah Bay College, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The veteran broadcaster was sometime the Director-General of Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Pan-Atlantic University and was colonial era Education Officer in Nigeria.

Mr. Kolade had served in many national and international bodies, having been President of

Nigerian Institute of Management (1985-1988), Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (1988-1993), International Institute for Communications (1973-1975) and World Association for Christian Communication (1975-1982).

The octogenarian received the medal of the Order of St. Augustine from Archbishop of Canterbury in 1981, and also a Lay Canon of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in the Diocese of Guildford.

He was appointed as Chairman of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) Board by former President Goodluck Jonathan on January 3, 2012.

(NAN)