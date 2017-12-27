Police foil armed robbery syndicate, arrest suspects

Related News

The police command in Katsina State on Wednesday said it stopped an armed robbery gang that specialised in car theft. The police also said two persons were arrested.

The Commissioner of Police, Benson Gwana, disclosed this when he presented the suspects before journalists in Katsina.

He said “those arrested were Hussaini Ahmed and Mohammed Kabir, both of Tudun-wada area of Katsina.

“The duo were apprehended after they had used master key to steal black Honda car with registration No. ABC 351EF and Chassis No. 1HGCS 164A803628.”

He added that the police had also arrested two armed robbers who specialise in motorcycle theft in Katsina metropolis.

“The suspects are Rabe Hamza and Rabo Mayau, both of Nasarawa Bugaje ward in Katsina Metropolis.

“The suspects were arrested following a tip-off.”

Mr. Gwana explained that the suspects strangulate their victims with rope on the neck before seizing the motorcycle.

The commissioner disclosed that nemesis caught up with them as they were arrested at the GRA roundabout trying to snatch a motorcycle.

He appealed to the public to provide police with information about criminals and their activities.

(NAN)