EFCC, GTBank colluding with foreign automakers to kill Innoson Motors — Innocent Chukwuma

EFCC
EFCC Operatives

Innocent Chukwuma, the founder and CEO of Innoson Motors, on Tuesday accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and GTBank of conspiring with some unnamed foreign entities to drive Nigeria’s only indigenous auto manufacturing company out of business.

“We have it now on good authority that there is a grand conspiracy by some international competitors of Innoson Vehicles who have conspired with a financial institution to pull down Innoson Vehicles at all cost,” Mr. Chukwuma said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES signed by Cornel Osigwe, head of corporate communications at Innoson.

The company linked the alleged conspiracy to “the latest increase of patronage of Innoson Vehicles by the Federal Government.”

Mr. Osigwe attributed the improved sales to a recent upsurge in orders placed by the Nigerian military, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigerian Immigration Service, amongst other federal authorities.

The allegation could further complicate the worsening tension between Innoson and GTBank.

Mr. Chukwuma was arrested by the EFCC in the morning of December 19 at his residence in Enugu, accusing him of attempted fraud, theft and forgery.

The allegations were reported by GTBank, which said Mr. Chukwuma forged bank and shipping documents to clear some goods a few years ago.

Innoson denied all allegations of wrongdoing, filing a counter-claim that the bank charged some arbitrary deductions to his company accounts.

Although the initial claim that was allegedly deducted from Innoson Group’s accounts was about N500 million, the amount has since shot up to more than N8 billion naira today, the automaker said.

The company said it received several judgements in its favour at several federal courts, including at least two Court of Appeal judgements.

It alleged that the EFCC was instigated against it by GTBank, which is allegedly desperate to avoid paying the over N8 billion damages.

“We are alarmed at how low EFCC could descend to be used by GTB to destroy Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneur,” Mr. Osigwe added in his latest statement.

The EFCC declined comments on the allegations Tuesday afternoon.

“We don’t want to join issues with them,” said Wilson Uwujaren, the agency’s spokesperson.

The GTBank said it reported Mr. Chukwuma and his brother, Charles, to the EFCC after it uncovered traces of sharp practices they allegedly perpetrated.

The bank vowed to continue reporting economic crimes to law enforcement authorities whenever they’re detected.

A spokesperson for the bank equally declined to further join issues with Innoson, saying the act contravenes its standards as an ethical organisation, especially since the matter had been taken to court.

Mr. Osigwe said Innoson has proof to back its claim of tripartite conspiracy against it but did not immediately make them available to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday.

Innoson was established in 2010, and has produced up to 11,000 vehicles to date, the official said.

  • Tunde

    Mr Innocent (may be Crook) i suggest you just shut up! Answer your case in court and proof your innocence! (excuse the pun) All this red herrings to distract and cause ethnic shenanigans will not work! We know your tricks! use workers, wife, propaganda to distract! we are not fooled! Go to court! you may be able to bribe one of your kind there! they(judges et al) too are crooks! but that is where you will get some semblance of justice if in fact you are innocent! please save us all this noise! Abeg!

    • Isaac Okafor

      Tune or whatever you call your idiotic self, how dare you address the CEO of Innoson Motors that way? This is a man who has brought honour to Nigeria by enlisting her in the committee of motor manufacturing countries. He brings food to the table of so many Nigerians by employing tens of thousands. What do you know about business transactions to understnd the intricacies herein? You expose your gross ignorance and naivety by your post. Please really shut up and shut off.

      • Tunde

        Typical crooked response from a warped mind! So the fact that he allegedly forged document should exempt him from being called an alleged thief and crook! That’s why Nigeria and you have a long way to go in moving us from Barbarian to civilisation! If he in fact did what he was accused of doing then he is a thief! And should be spoken to and treated as one! A thief!

  • Big Easy

    My brother fight back with all gat. If you can build car then you can build weapons

  • Shahokaya

    Ibo man and sentiments, go and pay the bank and stop all these they said they said story.

  • Du Covenant

    Anything built on a dodgy foundation will surely fall apart somehow. My problem with Nigeria is, we do not appreciate this fact, instead we do everything possible to distract. Let it all play out in the courts, I do not believe in conspiracies or witchcraft.

  • truth

    Anyhow. But you cant run away from the law. Pay Gtb now or you and your motors may rotten in jail.

    • Factual Bob

      GTB is currently owing Innoson Motors about N8 Billion from available records as per the high court and appeal court judgments against the criminal deductions by GTB.It’s a pity that loafers and never-do-wells like you from certain tribe are still jaundiced by primordial sentiments. Cletus Ibeto’s cement business was crushed by the federal authority a few years ago for Dangote to continue monopolizing the cement industry sector. It’s Innoson today,who next?

  • john peters

    if you are clean,there is nothing to fear,if the Fed Govt (who is surposed to prottect you)can’t,God will see you through.At worst,you enter into payment bargain,that’s all,paying back 1000 naira every year after all it is a loan