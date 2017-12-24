Armed robber mistakenly shoots partner during robbery

Related News

An armed robber died from his partner’s bullet during a foiled robbery attack on one Francis Chibueze, along Bakery road, Azikoro village, Yenagoa.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the armed robber mistakenly shot and killed his partner.

“On December 22, at about 8 p.m., a gang of two armed robbers attacked one Francis Chibueze of Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, Yenagoa.

“As they were trying to attack their victim, one the robbers mistakenly shot and killed his partner, while the victim, Chibueze, escaped unhurt.

“The deceased armed robber was identified as Thankgod Smith, a 25 years old man, and the partner who shot him is Peter Napoleon, 23,’’ Mr. Butswat told NAN.

He said the suspect came to the Azikoro Police Station on December 23, and turned himself in.

The spokesman said the suspect confessed to the armed robbery and killing of his gang member.

“The suspected armed robber led Police detectives to an uncompleted building on Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, where the gun was recovered,” he said.

