Atiku, Fayemi felicitate with Christians at Christmas

Related News

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has wished all Christians as well as Nigerians a merry Christmas as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He made this known on Saturday via a statement where he also enjoined Nigerians to remember members of the Nigerian Armed Forces especially those who have lost their lives in the fight for national security.

Part of the statement read:

“I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“Let us also remember our fellow citizens, the men and women of our armed forces, many of whom lost their lives this year fighting to protect us from terrorists and other threats to our national security. We ought to also spare a thought for our brothers and sisters who faced and are facing perils in Libya and the Mediterranean Sea.

“Nabi Isa (Jesus Christ) taught that it is more blessed to give than to receive. So this Christmas, spare a thought for what you can give back to Nigeria. We can give our patriotism, our loyalty and our fidelity to the unity of this great nation that has given us so much.”

He reminded Nigerians that the revival of the country’s glory is everyone’s responsibility and therefore urged Nigerians to be “intentional in thinking good thoughts and sowing even better actions to make Nigeria greater today and for all times.”

Similarly, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi;congratulated Christians, urging them to continue to live by example, especially in their relationship with one another and with adherents of other religions.

In a Christmas message signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the Minister said Christmas is a season to give and demonstrate love and that such demonstration of love and generosity should extend beyond the season.

“Christmas is the season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness. While we celebrate with friends family, we should also spend time to pray for a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

“As a nation, we can achieve more if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another and be law abiding. We must also rededicate ourselves to the virtues of faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily living.

“As we also look ahead to a more prosperous 2018, let us not relent in praying to God to bless the efforts of the present administration in ensuring an all round development and progress for the country,” he said.