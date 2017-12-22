Fuel scarcity: Fayose calls for Buhari’s resignation

Fayose-1-750x400
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the persistent fuel scarcity in the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for failing to ending the crisis.

He said the federal government was showing a “nonchalant attitude” towards the fuel situation which had affected economic activities across the country in the last three weeks.

The governor who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said it was unfortunate that the fuel scarcity was biting harder under the watch of the president as the Minister of Petroleum.

“Already, fuel is being sold officially at between N180 and N200 at petrol stations across the country,” said Mr. Fayose.

“It is sad that this Buhari’s APC government had to choose this Christmas and New Year period to ground Nigeria with the fuel scarcity that it deliberately orchestrated.

“It is obvious that the president has failed in all ramifications and he needs to do Nigerians a favour by relinquishing the portfolio of minister of petroleum.

“Like I said a few days ago, what the federal government is doing is to create scarcity so that Nigerians will be willing to buy at any price, provided the product is made available.

“It was to achieve this planned increment of petrol pump price that they restricted supply of petrol to NNPC alone.”

The governor noted that the only option to rescue Nigeria now “from being brought down completely is to vote out Buhari and his APC in 2019.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Bassey Frank

    I disagree with you. PMB is creating jobs.

    • sta

      Where did he create the job? I remember,for black marketers like u.

      • Bassey Frank

        Sorry, you did not understand the expression. It is called satire. It was a joke – if that is the one you can understand.

        • Sanssouci

          lol!!!!

  • sheyman

    I also call for fayose’s resignation for not paying worker’s salaries for 10 months. The only option for ekiti people is to seek fayose’s resignation and end PDP rule in the state.
    If there is an issue in the country, a responsible fayose should criticize and suggest a way forward, not politicizing every issue. Fuel scarcity was not a strange crisis during PDP federal govt led regime.

    • Capital Truth

      Thats what he just did, he made a suggestion that Buhari should resign as minister of petroleum. If he resign, another person who is capable of handling the petroleum ministry will take over. Or do you want Fayose to appoint the minister as well?

      • sheyman

        And I just suggested too that fayose should resign and the state can have another governor that will be capable of paying 10 months salary arrears.

  • Olori Magege

    Haba cant you see who caused the fuel scarcity? It is Goodluck Jonathan.
    With his newly acquired Indian juju he turned all the fuel ordered by PMB’s NNPC to water.
    Yes o that is what Lai told me

  • donald,the russian stooge

    Basketmouth of ekiti,You are owing some folks 9 months salary and you still get mouth to talk?

    By the way, how the okrika distribution to only 20000 kids?

  • Olatubosun

    Fayose, ise igbo re o

  • Olatubosun

    Fayose has taken it again o…..
    He don smoke igbo