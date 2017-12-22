UPDATED: Cause of NAFDAC fire unknown – Official

Related News

The cause of the fire which ravaged the administrative block of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Abuja, Friday morning is yet unknown, an official has said.

According to a witness, the fire started around 6:20 a.m and emanated from the back of the building.

“The fire started while myself and my colleagues were cleaning the building. I don’t really know the cause of the fire but we just heard a loud sound from the back and before you know it, we saw fire in the building. We had to shout for other cleaners on the last floor to quickly rush out of the building. We thank God for our lives,” she said.

Another witness however said the fire may have been triggered by an electrical surge.

The Director General of the Agency, Mojisola Adeyeye, at the time of filing report however said the cause of the fire was still unknown.

“The major cause of the fire is still unknown but we are currently investigating it and we hope to know the source of it very soon.

“The fire majorly affected the administration floor but like I said, we are still investigating the source,” she said.

Mrs. Adeyeye resumed duty earlier this month, after the approval of her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

NAFDAC is responsible for regulating and controlling the manufacturing, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals and packaged water.

