Atiku passionate to make Nigeria work again – Group

Atiku11
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar . [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

A group, the United Nigeria Group (TUNG), has dismissed as ‘puerile rubbish and detachment from reality’ the allegation that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar “is too desperate for power”.

A pro-democracy group, “Make A Difference (MAD”, had described Atiku as “a man too desperate for power”.

The Executive Director of the group, Lemmy Ughegbe, also questioned Atiku’s integrity for leaving the APC to join the PDP.

Responding to the allegations, TUNG said the allegations by MAD are “trashy and devoid of substance for serious political debate”.

A spokesperson TUNG, Emenena Bright, said his group was amused by the sheer childishness of the issues raised by MAD against the former Vice President.

According to him, contrary to the claims by the pro-democracy group, Atiku is not desperate but passionate to fix Nigeria and get the country working again.

Mr. Bright explained that the state of the economy is central to the success of any democratic system.

He said an economy in which companies are dying and jobs are being lost massively while poverty is worsening daily is bound to create despair among voters.

He also said as a man who believes in excellence, Atiku chose to leave APC to seek an alternative platform to fix Nigeria and get it working again.

Mr. Bright said a situation where six million jobs were lost in two years, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, is a betrayal of the voters who had looked forward to a better life.

He added that nobody would willfully vote themselves into hardship attended by weakening purchasing power and despair.

The TUNG spokesperson said APC has betrayed the voters by abandoning its campaign promises and rewarding them with greater poverty and crushing inflation.

According to him, the APC has run out of ideas and, as a result, the economy is abandoned to its fate.

He said Atiku is also worried that Nigerians are ever more divided than they have ever been since the Civil War, which poses a threat to their nationhood.

Mr. Bright said the way APC is running Nigeria is inconsistent with Atiku’s political beliefs founded on respect for Nigeria’s diversity.

He said the APC is more concerned with power than fixing Nigeria and that Atiku is determined to rescue Nigeria from its current fate of uncertainty, characterized by the ability to feed poor Nigerians.

The TUNG spokesperson urged the APC and its MAD collaborators to find something useful to do with their lives rather than bothering themselves daily about Atiku who is no longer a member of their party.

  • tundemash

    Let him demonstrate that by returning his own share of the loot.

    • Nuorah

      Atiku is not corrupt

      • Holy truth

        Abeeeeg!!!! Ur noise is deafening, make I hear word. U can go & say dat to d dead not to d living pleeeeeease!!!!

      • tundemash

        Yeah right, stealing is no corruption. They merely stole your destiny, they didn’t loot it. Oya go and queue up for your N1k at Cottage Chicken.

      • FineBoy

        He is a saint?

        Even Satan is laughing at you

        • tundemash

          His village people are obviously on his case as he’s even unaware they looted his future.

  • obiora

    Even when Atiku is corrupt ,A Corrupt ATiku is many times better than Buhari the Murderer. A killer will never get my Vote. Let the people he killed Vote for him. If it is Atiku and Buhari to vote for, a thief is still smaller sinner than a killer so people should Vote Atiku and not the Tyrant.

  • Bassey Frank

    Those associating Atiku with “looting” are suffering from dementia. Atiku “looted” and used the money to set up companies that created jobs, paid taxes and contributed positively to GDP.
    Atiku “looted” and used the money to set up university to boost Nigeria’s human capital.
    PMB did not create companies, did not build universities, did not create similar material opportunities.
    PMB is did not loot, but looks the other way when those under him are looting.
    Those that looted under PMB did not set up companies, neither did they build universities.
    Who is more useful to Nigeria? Mtcheew.