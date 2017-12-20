Nigerian govt declares December 25, 26, January 1 public holidays

The Nigerian government has declared December 25 and 26 as well as January 1 as public holidays.
The holidays are to celebrate the Christmas and New Year.
The announcement of the holidays was made in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Interior Ministry, Abubakar Magaji.
