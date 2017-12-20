Buhari swears in seven new Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in seven newly appointed permanent secretaries to office.

The seven permanent secretaries were part of the 22 directors who were recently appointed permanent secretaries by the president.

Only 15 of the 22 were sworn in earlier.

Mr. Buhari swore in the remaining seven on Wednesday inside the Council chamber of the Presidential Villa Abuja shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

Those worn in. include Mustapha Suleiman, Adekunle Adeyemi, Ekaro Chukwumuebobo, Adedayo Apata, Abdulkadir Mu’azu, Osuji Ndubuisi and Bitrus Nabasu.

Mr. Buhari did not make any remarks after the swearing in exercise.

