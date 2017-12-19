Buhari, Dogara, Ekweremadu, others celebrate Saraki at 55

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined other Nigerians to wish the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, a happy 55th birthday.

In a statement signed by his special adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari described Mr. Saraki as a distinguished Nigerian who has made his mark on the political scene.

“President Buhari joins all members of the National Assembly, friends and family in celebrating the life of a distinguished Nigerian who has made his mark on the political scene.

“The President believes that at 55, and having served as a two-term governor, senator and Senate President, Dr Saraki has demonstrated commitment in the pursuit of a prosperous, united and peaceful Nigeria.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also described the celebrant as a totally committed patriot.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the speaker, commended the senate president for exhibiting great courage and patriotism in the conduct of the affairs of the Senate.

“Since your emergence as the President of the Senate you have consistently demonstrated exceptional capacity, unwavering patriotism and abiding faith in the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria both in words and in action.

“The senate under your distinguished leadership has been one that inspires hope for the citizens owing to your people oriented disposition.

“Your sterling leadership mien is not unexpected, given your pedigree and antecedents as a former Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum. I am happy you brought those worthy qualities to bear in the discharge of your functions as the President of the Senate.”

Similarly, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, lauded the remarkable contributions of the Senate President to the development of Nigeria and the legislature.

Mr. Okowa In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, eulogised Mr. Saraki’s tremendous contributions and outstanding accomplishments in the service of his country over the years.

The statement reads in part, “As Chairman of the 8th National Assembly, it is on record that the Senate passed 138 bills in 30 months including the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB).

“Mr President, the Senate under your leadership remains people friendly as evident in the 112 petitions treated from members of the public in 30 months.”

Meanwhile, other senators at the plenary on Tuesday felicitated with Mr. Saraki on the occasion of his birthday.

Raising a point of order, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, showered praises on his colleague.