65 media workers killed doing their jobs in 2017 — Report

Related News

Media freedom organisation, Reporters Without Borders, said on Tuesday that 65 media workers around the world have been killed doing their jobs in 2017.

The organisation said among the dead were 50 professional journalists, seven citizen journalists and eight other media workers.

It said the five most dangerous countries were Syria, Mexico, Afghanistan, Iraq and the Philippines.

Of those killed, the organisation said 35 died in regions where armed conflict is ongoing while 30 were killed outside of such areas.

It said 39 of those killed were targeted for their journalistic work such as reporting on political corruption or organized crime while the other 26 were killed while working due to shelling and bomb attacks, for example.

“It’s alarming that so many journalists were murdered outside of war zones,” said Katja Gloger, a board member of Reporters Without Borders.

“In far too many countries perpetrators can assume they’ll get off scot-free if they’re violent towards media professionals,” she added.

The organisation said more than 300 media workers were currently in prison, with around half of those in five countries, namely Turkey, China, Syria, Iran and Vietnam.