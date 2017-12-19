Man loses 17-year-old marriage for raping wife

Related News

A tricycle operator, Olasunkanmi Abdul-Kareem, 42, on Tuesday in Igando, Lagos State, lost his 17-year-old marriage for raping his wife in the presence of their children many times.

Delivering judgment, the president of Igando Customary Court, Lagos, Moses Akinniyi, said the marriage between Bolanle AbdulKareem and Olasunkanmi Abdul-Kareem had been dissolved.

Mr. Akinniyi said the petitioner had remained adamant despite all mediation from the court and family intervention.

He said: “Both parties henceforth cease to be husband and wife. Both are free to go their separate ways without any hindrances and molestation.

“Since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court has no choice than to dissolve the union in spite of the fact that the husband still claims he loves his wife.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bolanle had earlier told the court that her husband was always in the habit of molesting her whenever he got drunk.

“Whenever my husband comes home drunk, he will want to make love to me ‘by fire by force’ and I will caution him not to do it in the presence of our children.

“He will beat me and make love to me by force while the children watch us.

“There was a day I came back from work and I met my children, one on top of another doing what they always see their father do to me,’’ the 40-year-old trader said.

The petitioner also said her husband always threatened to kill her.

“My husband derives pleasure in beating me. There was a day he beat me and broke my leg. One day, he threatened to kill me and I ran to one of my relative’s house.

“My husband came there and met my sister’s husband ironing his clothes; he snatched the iron from him and started chasing me with it.

“Seeing his desperation, I ran into the street and my husband still chased me with the pressing iron.

“Anytime, I reported him at the police station the police always tell me that it is a family matter and refuse to caution him,’’ she said.

The embittered wife described her husband as an irresponsible one and father who did not care about the welfare and education of their children.

“Olasunkanmi neither cares for me nor for the children. I am the one paying their school fees.

“He has a tricycle that he is using for business but he always uses the proceeds to drink to stupor and usually loses self control,’’ the estranged woman said.

The mother of three begged the court to dissolve their marriage, adding that she was no longer in love with the husband.

However, the husband, who did not deny the allegation of raping his wife, however, begged the court not to dissolve the union.

“Please, do not dissolve our marriage, I still love my wife, I know I have made a mistake; I will make amend,’’ he said.

The 42-year-old commercial tricycle operator admitted that he used to beat his wife, whenever she flouted his orders.

“I don’t derive pleasure in beating her but I only beat her whenever she disobeys my instruction.

“The day I snatched the pressing iron from my in-law, I only wanted to use the iron wire to beat her and not to burn her’’.

He said he was not a drunk but that he drank moderately.

(NAN)