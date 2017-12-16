Fayose congratulates Buhari at 75

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocks 75.

He however urged the president to quit politics given his age and fragile health condition.

The governor spoke at a session with journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

Mr. Fayose said the president had served the nation to be best of his ability in spite of his age, saying he required the prayers of all Nigerians.

“This is to congratulate Mr President as he clocks 75. I want to thank God for his life and pray for good health in the service of our nation and that he continues to age with grace,” he said.

“I wish him the best. He represents us all and we owe him prayers and co-operation where necessary, just as we also need to criticise him too where necessary.”

Mr. Fayose said he congratulated President Buhari, not minding the political differences between them.

He however stated the President should consider his advice of quitting politics at this stage of his public service.

“I am not a fan of an old man and this is not personal and peculiar to President Buhari,” he said.

“We need an agile president come 2019. We need somebody that is experienced and agile.

“He shouldn’t contest and the decision is his and his party. But that is not going to stop me and my party from taking over from him and his party come 2019.”