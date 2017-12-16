Health workers’ union proposes N1.2 billion hospital

Related News

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, MHWUN, is planning to build a 300 bed space specialist hospital to cater for the health needs of its members.

The union, at the flag-off of the construction of another 150-bed space specialist hospital in Dakibiyu District Abuja, said N1.2 billion was being proposed for the building of the 300 hospital bed space.

The National President of MHWUN, Biobelemoye Josiah, told journalists at the official ground breaking ceremony of the MHWUN Specialist Hospital that N300 million had been mapped out to ensure that the construction of the hospital takes off immediately and the hospital will include staff quarters and other international standard facilities.

The union also commissioned the half kilometre road leading to its headquarters in Durumi District of Garki Area 1, Abuja.

Mr. Josiah said the union has about 1.4 hectares of land and that the edifice when completed will be well equipped for quick intervention, referrerals, among others for quality health service delivery.

He further said that the hospital on completion would help the union generate funds through investments and also help ease the challenges some of the members of the union face while trying to access medical healthcare.

“We are establishing the hospital so as to provide direct intervention against the high rate of medical tourism witnessed in the country,”he said.

The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, while performing the ground breaking ceremony of the hospital applauded the investment saying it was an awesome development for the community and Nigerians at large.

Mr. Wabba said the hospital is one that would make a difference as it will advance the issue of social justices so that both the rich and poor would be able to access this facility.

Urging members of MHWUN to support the project, he called on the various state chapters to replicate it in their various state councils.

“It would provide quality healthcare to Nigerians and would also bridge the gap of whatever that d been an impediment to having quality healthcare delivery in the country,” he said.