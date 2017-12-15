Osinbajo, Gowon, Shonekan, others grace Villa Christmas Concert

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State Yakubu Gowon and ex Head of the Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan, were among dignitaries who graced the 2017 Christmas Praise Concert on Thursday in Abuja.

The event, which took place at the State House Conference Centre, was organised by the Presidency to honour God for the gift of Christ, keeping the country together as well as for greater opportunities for the country in future.

Other dignitaries at the event were serving and former ministers, the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, former and serving members of the National Assembly, led by Reps Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Also in attendance were governors of Plateau and Osun as well as former Governor of Rivers, Peter Odili, and his wife, Mary Odili.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), handled the ministration.

He prayed for Nigerians and the leaders of the country and for God to continue to direct their affairs.

Mr. Adeboye said that Nigerians should be grateful to the Almighty for keeping the country together in spite of the challenges and prayed that the peace in the country should be sustained.

Citing many testimonies of individuals who received God’s favour in various forms, the cleric stated that God is Almighty and lifts people and nations out of troubles and sicknesses by touching, lifting, embracing the one He chooses.

Accordingly, he said that anyone so favoured would continue to reap the benefits.

Mr. Adeboye, however, warned that those who shun following the ways of the Lord could be left by Him to suffer and advised all who had not given their lives to God to quickly do so.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three scripture lessons were read at the concert by Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun as well as the Head of Service, Mrs Oyo Ita.

The event also featured songs of praise and Christmas carol delivered by the Aso Villa Chapel Choir and its Children’s wing; Minna Choral Society choir; the Port Harcourt Male Ensemble International and combined choir of the military and para military forces.

Special renditions were also made by the FCT School for the Blind choir to the admiration of the guests as well as by top gospel singers, Blessing Ilagha, Nathaniel Bassey and Kunle Ajayi.

The spokesman to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, on behalf of his boss, thanked the guests for keeping a date with the presidency and prayed for God to see the nation through in its endeavours.