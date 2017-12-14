Notorious kidnapper killed during daring escape – Official

Related News

Men of the Nigerian Prisons Service Armed Squad unit, Lagos State Command in the early hours of Wednesday prevented a suspect, Chizoba Okoye, standing trial for several cases of kidnappings at Ebute-Meta Magistrate Court in Lagos from making a bold escape.

The incident happened after the case was adjourned and the escort team was leading him to the holding cell in the court premises.

Thinking he could escape the watchful eyes of the armed guards, Mr. Okoye suddenly took to his heels defiling verbal warnings and warning shots from the armed men. As he continued in his flight and attempting to scale the fence to freedom, he was immobilised by shots from the armed personnel and subsequently arrested. Unfortunately he lost his life on the way to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the controller of prisons, Lagos State Command, Tunde Ladipo has ordered an investigation into the incident and reassured the public of adequate security cover in all prison formations in the state.

While thanking members of sister security organisations for their continuous support, he appealed to members of the public to volunteer useful information that could assist security agencies in ridding the state of criminal elements.