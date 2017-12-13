EFCC speaks on attack on Magu’s house

EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has confirmed an attack by unknown gunmen on a property belonging to its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported the attack which led to the death of a police officer.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said the attackers murdered a police sergeant guarding the property located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja.

“The property, a farmhouse located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja, was attacked by unknown gunmen at about 10 p.m. on December 12, 2017.

“The unidentified men murdered a police sergeant on duty. The incident was the second such attack on the same farmhouse,” he said.

Mr. Uwujaren said the commission would not speculate on the motive of the attack.

He, however, stated that the EFCC under the leadership of Mr. Magu would not be deterred in its mission to rid the country of corruption.

  emmanuel

    I hope say nor be there Magu dey keep looted recovered loot? Or he is just trying to elicit international support by making it look like corrupt people are after him to stop his job?
    These are likely premeditated schemes.
    Make dem waka i beg, we get better things to do. We need to survive the depression