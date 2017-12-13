NSCDC officer convicted for job scam

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday secured the conviction of one Joshua Dan-Daura a Deputy Superintendent of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, who was prosecuted for job scam before Justice Dije Abdu Aboki of the Kano State High Court.

The convict was arraigned by the Commission on December 22, 2016 for allegedly defrauding the complainant of N450,000 under the pretext of securing job for him.

Upon arraignment, the convict pleaded not guilty which compelled the prosecution counsel Musa Isah to proceed to trial that lasted for 12 months.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Aboki found the accused person guilty as charged and convicted him.

After listening to the plea for mercy from the defence counsel, Amos Ango, Justice Aboki sentenced the convict to 9 months imprisonment with option of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only) fine.

The convict was also ordered to return the sum of N370,000 to the complainant or spend 18 additional months in prison if he fails to do so.