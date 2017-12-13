Police corporal kills bus driver at checkpoint

Related News

The Police Command in Ekiti has arrested one of its men, Ayodele Famodimu, who allegedly shot dead a commercial driver on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson, Alberto Adeyemi, told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday that the incident occurred in Oye Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Adeyemi said the police officer killed the bus driver at a checkpoint.

“He is already facing departmental orderly room trial and when the trial is concluded, he will simply be dismissed after which he will be charged to court,” he said.

An witness had however told the News Agency of Nigeria at the scene that the bus was travelling from Ikara in nearby Ondo State.

“When the driver was hit by the bullet, he lost control of the bus and it somersaulted while the passengers sustained various degrees of injury,” the witness said

Also, Mohammed Olowo, an Assistant Sector Commander at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ado Ekikti, said the injuries sustained by the passengers were not critical.