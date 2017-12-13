Court to hear Wike’s suit against Police in February

Related News

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has adjourned hearing into a suit filed against the Nigeria Police Force by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Mr. Wike had approached the court to stop the police from searching his Abuja residence, describing the planned search as an abuse of his right as enshrined in section 308 of the 1999 Constitution.

The suit filed in June had four defendants: the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; the Nigeria Police Force; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; and the State Security Service, SSS.

The matter was adjourned at the previous sitting in November because the third defendant, the EFCC, was not served with hearing notice.

On Wednesday, the fourth defendant was also not present in court because he had not been served with hearing notice for the day’s session.

The judge, Ahmed Mohammed, checked through his bailiff’s documents and after finding that the defendant was not served the notice, asked for the opinion of the various defence counsel on a next date of adjournment to allow all parties attend the matter in court.

The counsel representing the first defendant, David Ighodo, asked the court to proceed with the matter, despite the absence of the fourth defendant. Mr. Ighodo said he was sure that the fourth defendant had no business in the matter.